Who Is Shimmer in 'The Last of Us,' and Do They Die? How the Show Compares to the Game By Jennifer Farrington Published April 30 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET

There are plenty of important characters in The Last of Us video game and HBO series — including Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Joel (Pedro Pascal), and Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). But there's another character growing increasingly important to the show who isn’t a person at all — it’s a horse. Shimmer was introduced in Season 1, which debuted in January 2023, as part of the Jackson community.

She eventually becomes Ellie’s personal horse, accompanying her on rides through Wyoming and even on scouting missions with Dina (Isabela Merced). Shimmer first appeared in The Last of Us Part II video game, released in 2020. Given the strong bond Ellie forms with Shimmer in the series — and what fans know about the horse’s fate in the game — many are wondering: Does Shimmer die in the show? Here's what we know.

Does Shimmer die in 'The Last of Us'?

Source: HBO

Sadly, Shimmer does die in The Last of Us Part II, which means the horse will likely meet the same fate in the HBO series. If there's one thing we’ve learned, it's that the show tends to follow the video game’s major story arcs pretty closely, even if certain parts are reworked. Joel’s brutal death at the hands of Abby, who kills him with a golf club, is just one example that mirrors the game almost exactly.

So it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume that Shimmer will die in the show just like in the game. However, as of The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3, which aired on April 27, 2025, Shimmer is still alive, which leads to a new question: When does Shimmer die in the game? That could be a major clue as to when viewers will have to say goodbye to Ellie’s beloved horse.

When does Shimmer die in 'The Last of Us' video game?

In the game, Shimmer meets her demise sometime after Ellie arrives in Seattle with Dina. While exploring the city, a trap mine is triggered, leaving poor Shimmer with broken legs, according to The Last of Us fandom page. Unable to continue, the horse is put out of its misery by Washington Liberation Front soldier Mike, as Ellie is there to witness the devastating moment.

So, where does this fit into The Last of Us Season 2? If Shimmer is killed after Ellie and Dina arrive in Seattle, the horse might be written out in Episode 4 or 5, or later, depending on how closely the show sticks to the games plotlines.

