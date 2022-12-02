Santa Slays Naughty Mercenaries in Christmas Thriller 'Violent Night' — Is It Streaming Anywhere?
For those of you who had the hots for David Harbour as Stranger Things's cynical, protective, teddy bear-like Chief Jim Hopper, buckle up — the Emmy nominee plays the hottest Santa there ever was in Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola's film Violent Night. Not only is he a sexy Saint Nick, but he's a fairly savage one.
The "coal-dark" comedic thriller follows a deadpan, beer-drinking Santa as he makes his dutiful rounds on the night before Christmas. Simultaneously, a group of mercenaries storm a wealthy family compound, making all of its inhabitants frightened hostages. Little do they know, Santa Claus is in the building, and he'll do just about anything to protect those on the Nice List. It's essentially Bad Santa meets Panic Room.
If cheesy Hallmark movies aren't your thing, Violent Night is the perfect alternative holiday flick to cozy up and watch while drinking a Baileys-spiked glass of egg nog. Is the bloody flick streaming anywhere?
Where is 'Violent Night' available to stream?
As of right now, Violent Night is only playing in theaters, as it just premiered in the U.S. on Dec. 2, 2022.
If you're looking to buy tickets online, the official Violent Night website features ticket-buying options via Fandango, Movietickets.com, and local theater sites. Just go to "Get Tickets" to start the process.
Sadly, no information about a future streaming date for Violent Night has been announced. However, it's more than likely that Violent Night will eventually head to Peacock, which is owned by NBCUniversal. Variety reported in December 2021 that Universal movies will hit Peacock "as early as 45 days after debuting on the big screen."
As mentioned by Decider, Nicholas Stoller's queer romcom Bros came to the streamer on Dec. 2, 2022, about two months after its theatrical release, and Jordan Peele's horror flick Nope arrived over three months after its theatrical release. So, it's not clear when Violent Night will be available.
Currently boasting a neither naughty nor nice Rotten Tomatoes score of 66 percent, Violent Night also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (The Menu), Alex Hassell (The Isle), Alexis Louder (Copshop), Cam Gigandet (Twilight), and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation), among others.
If you can't wait for streaming availability, sharpen your candy canes, grab your tree-topper throwing stars (not literally, folks), and go see Violent Night in theaters.