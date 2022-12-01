Have a Holly Dolly Christmas With These Heartwarming Dolly Parton Holiday Movies: Where to Watch

This special was a vehicle for Dolly's holiday album of the same name. It aired Dec. 21, 1990, on ABC and featured Dolly returning to her hometown of Sevierville, Tenn., where she takes the viewers on a tour of her favorite spots. "I used my mom and dad, my brothers and sisters, my aunts and uncles, and my nieces and nephews. We have things like cookie baking, and a hayride, and we just have some wonderful times that I really think people are going to enjoy," said Dolly via her website.

Stream Home for Christmas for free on YouTube.