Have a Holly Dolly Christmas With These Heartwarming Dolly Parton Holiday Movies: Where to Watch
Dolly Parton's love of Christmas spans decades, and she has the film catalogue to prove it. In each one, she usually finds a way to sneak in a song or two while showing viewers what this holiday truly means to her. It's almost as if Dolly herself embodies the spirit of Christmas and in turn spreads that joy through music and movies. Let's take a look at what she's gifted us over the years. Here are Dolly Parton's Christmas specials and where you can watch them.
'A Smoky Mountain Christmas' — 1986
Directed by former Fonz and current Barry favorite Henry Winkler, this 1986 special features six original Christmas songs performed by Dolly herself. It also stars the late great John Ritter, the Six Million Dollar Man Lee Majors, and Cher Horowitz's father Dan Hedaya, to name a merry few. This movie puts a Christmas spin on Snow White with Dolly as the titular Snow who is tasked with rescuing seven orphans from an evil witch. It doesn't get better than this.
Stream A Smoky Mountain Christmas for free on YouTube.
'Home for Christmas' — 1990
This special was a vehicle for Dolly's holiday album of the same name. It aired Dec. 21, 1990, on ABC and featured Dolly returning to her hometown of Sevierville, Tenn., where she takes the viewers on a tour of her favorite spots. "I used my mom and dad, my brothers and sisters, my aunts and uncles, and my nieces and nephews. We have things like cookie baking, and a hayride, and we just have some wonderful times that I really think people are going to enjoy," said Dolly via her website.
Stream Home for Christmas for free on YouTube.
'A Country Christmas Story' — 2013
We have no idea why Dolly waited 23 years to drop another Christmas special, but we're eternally grateful she returned. A Country Christmas Story is a Lifetime Original Movie that could double as part of Dolly's life story. Grace Gibson (Desiree Ross) lives in a small Appalachian town but has big dreams of becoming a country music star. Can Dolly Parton help? You bet she can!
Stream A Country Christmas Story for free on YouTube.
'Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love' — 2016
According to Dolly, this is a true story from her childhood that involves a time in her family's life when they struggled financially but were blessed emotionally. Look, we love Dolly, but this is definitely a grain-of-salt-type of movie because there is absolutely a hint of magical realism that is faith-based. The takeaway is love and family are more important than presents and we can get behind that.
Stream Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love on Peacock or rent it for $7.99 on Prime Video/YouTube/Vudu.
'Christmas on the Square' — 2020
We love a modern-day twist on A Christmas Carol, and that's what you're getting with Christmas on the Square. The undeniable force that is Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) plays the role of Scrooge in this hilarious Netflix musical. Not only do we get 14 original songs from Dolly, but we also get to spend time with Dolly as an angel. We don't need a movie to tell us that!
Stream Christmas on the Square on Netflix.
'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' — 2022
We're heading back to Dollywood for Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, where we get to hang with Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams. Each performs a special song with Dolly in this meta special about the filming of a television special. How very Scrooged of Dolly! We love when Dolly brings the mountain magic to us.
Watch Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and stream it on Peacock.