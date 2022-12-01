Looking to Be Visited by Three Ghosts? — Here's Our List of the Best Adaptations of 'A Christmas Carol'

Venerated British actor Reginald Owen stepped into the heartless slippers of Scrooge in an adaptation that opted to also showcase the lives of his clerk Bob Cratchit as well as his nephew Fred. In doing this, we're able to see the overnight evolution of Scrooge through the eyes of those around him. The ghosts are a little lacking but Reginald turns in a noteworthy performance. We walk through his fear with him and shed a few tears along the way.

