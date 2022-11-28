A Beloved Brit Voices the Ghost of Christmas Past in Netflix's 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'
What better way to celebrate the holiday season than to infuse an old, old, old Christmas classic with revamped, supernatural cheer and a slew of celebrity voices?
Charles Dickens's iconic novella A Christmas Carol is given new life in Netflix's Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.
Directed by Stephen Donnelly, the animated musical follows the trials and tribulations of the infamously selfish and grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge, who "has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out," as detailed by the film's synopsis.
But let's be real, everyone knows this haunting tale.
The titular antihero is portrayed by Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), the Ghost of Christmas Present is voiced by Trevor Dion Nicholas (Moley), the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, well, doesn't have much to say, and the Ghost of Christmas Past is voiced by a familiar Oscar-winning British actress.
Boasting vocals that are equally shrill and comforting, you've seen her face in beloved films and series.
Who voices the Ghost of Christmas Past in 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'?
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol sees the adorable and talented Olivia Colman voice the Ghost of Christmas Past.
Having starred in incredible endeavors like Fleabag, The Favourite, The Crown, The Lost Daughter, and even Heartstopper, it's clear that this thespian sleighs every role that comes her way. (We know, corny. Don't throw chestnuts at us!)
"You can't change the past, but you can learn from it," the Ghost of Christmas Past tells Scrooge in the film's trailer. That just about sums up her character's embedded moral.
How does Netflix's retelling of 'A Christmas Carol' differ from other iterations?
According to Stephen Donnelly, this version will "give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before," per Variety.
"There are more than enough psychedelic, time-traveling, and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale," he told the publication.
The Guardian's Lauren Mechling believes that Netflix alums Olivia Colman, Luke Evans, and Jessie Buckley (Men) — who voices Isabel Fezziwig — "may have been possessed by some sense of familial duty to enroll in the streamer’s adaptation."
Yikes.
Despite her one-star review of the film, we're looking forward to seeing what Olivia Colman does with her character.
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol premieres on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, on Netflix.