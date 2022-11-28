A Beloved Brit Voices the Ghost of Christmas Past in Netflix's 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than to infuse an old, old, old Christmas classic with revamped, supernatural cheer and a slew of celebrity voices?

Charles Dickens's iconic novella A Christmas Carol is given new life in Netflix's Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

Directed by Stephen Donnelly, the animated musical follows the trials and tribulations of the infamously selfish and grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge, who "has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out," as detailed by the film's synopsis.