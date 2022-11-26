'A Tale of Two Christmases' Uses Holiday Magic to Tell Multiple Stories (EXCLUSIVE)
To some, Hallmark Christmas movies may be a dime a dozen. But to others, they mark the official start of the winter holiday season. And, ahead of A Tale of Two Christmases, movie buffs are sure to wonder what it's about, who is in it, and, of course, where it was filmed. You may not be able to visit every set from the movie, but it's always nice to know if that's a possibility.
These kinds of movies have a way of turning almost any outdoor scenery into a winter wonderland. And regardless of where A Tale of Two Christmases was filmed, you have to expect some of that movie magic.
Speaking of which, the movie's plot involves a woman living out two separate holidays with two different love interests with a little magic of her own. Honestly, this is the stuff that Hallmark Christmas movies are made of.
Where are the filming locations for 'A Tale of Two Christmases'?
According to various social media posts from the cast and crew of A Tale of Two Christmases, the movie was filmed in the summer of 2022. Or, more specifically, in August, for some of its stars.
Executive producer Kirsten Hansen shared exclusively with Distractify that it was shot in the lower mainland of Vancouver, British Columbia. Or, more specifically, in Abbotsford, Mount Lehman, Maple Ridge, and Langley.
Kat Barrell, who plays Emma in A Tale of Two Christmases, shared an Instagram post in August 2022 in which she recommended nature spots in Toronto and told her followers she would see them "next week."
It makes sense, then, for the movie to have been filmed outside of Toronto, as Kirsten explained.
It looks like most of the cast and crew are also from Canada, so it would make sense for the Hallmark movie to be filmed there. Especially since other movies on the network have been filmed all over Canada before.
A handful of other Hallmark Christmas movies were filmed in British Columbia, making it a common location for many of the movies that come out each season — even if they're filmed well before the winter months.
Is 'A Tale of Two Christmases' based on a book?
While some Hallmark movies do stem from a book of the same name or are at least inspired by a novel at times, A Tale of Two Christmases is not based on a book. The movie follows Emma, a Chicago architect who travels home for the holidays.
But in a twist of fate, and thanks to some Christmas magic, she gets to see what her life would be like if she stays in the city to celebrate with a new love interest, or go home for the holidays to see her family and reconnect with an old crush.
Something tells us that the latter will be the better option for her. But either way, the story has all the trappings of a solid holiday movie that will leave you wanting your own Christmas romance.
You can watch A Tale of Two Christmases on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. EST on Hallmark.