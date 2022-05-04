Muppets Are Loveable Television Icons — Why Are They Called "Muppets" Anyway?

Though it would be a few decades until The Muppet Show actually premiered, they quickly became a household name due to their off-kilter zaniness and universal appeal.

As for the name itself, the origin of the word "muppet" isn't quite as decorated. Reportedly, Jim would tell journalists that the name was a portmanteau of "puppet" and "marionette." In reality, it was simply a word that Jim liked and wanted to keep. Incidentally, most Muppets aren't performed using marionette strings.