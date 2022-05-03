Here’s Where to Watch ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!’By Elizabeth Randolph
May. 3 2022, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
MTV’s newest dating show, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, explores what can occur when someone decides not to tell their friends and family about their significant other. Since its series premiere in April 2022, the show has gained attention for its premise and the couples who appear on it.
“Each episode, the hosts will investigate every jaw-dropping twist of a relationship on the brink, uncover shocking clues and theories as to why they’re being kept hidden, and bring the couple face to face to expose the shocking truths behind their partner’s deception. When their unpredictable secrets are finally revealed, will the truth set them free, or will it end the relationship forever?” the show’s logline reads.
As new episodes of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! continue to air, the show’s fan base will surely only increase. Here’s how to watch it with or without a cable subscription.
Where to watch ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!’
For those who have cable, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! airs new episodes on MTV on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.
If you don't have cable, you can stream the show live on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Philo.
Right now, it also looks as though MTV has options to watch Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship on its website.
As of this writing, the pilot episode, as well as Episode 2 (which featured a queer couple named Mia and Kayla), are both available to stream on the MTV's site. It's possible that more episodes will continue to be uploaded onto the site as the show airs its new episodes.
Who are ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship’s’ hosts?
Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! is hosted by Travis Mills and Rahne Jones. Although they never worked together before joining the show, each provides a unique take on its premise.
After launching his music career, Travis joined the MTV team as a host for Ghosted. However, Travis’s new gig forces him to get even more involved in other people’s lives when he and Rahne confront the people keeping their relationships a secret.
“Watch me stick my nose in other people's relationships,” Travis wrote under an Instagram post promoting the show. “Some will break up, and some will live happily ever after.”
Rahne, an actress who has appeared in Pose and The Politician, also channels her personal experiences while encouraging the couples. During the second episode, she admitted that Mia and Kayla’s story “kinda hit home” for her. Like Mia, the artist said that she had a partner who hid their relationship because she’s a lesbian. Mia’s fiancée kept their three-year romance from her entire family on the show.
Catch new episodes of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.