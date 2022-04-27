However, the show will still have a fair share of drama, given its premise.

"At the end of the day, you know, the reasons why these people are hiding their partners is because of fear, fear that they're going to be left because of the reason or whatever that may be," Rahne said. "But it's about communication. And we just try to keep level heads throughout and not approach it with a level of judgment that someone shuts down."

Catch new episodes of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship, airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.