From the network that brought you Catfish, MTV's latest docuseries, Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!, investigates couples who are being dishonest with one another. Whether they're hiding a massive secret or keeping their partner on the D.L., hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones attempt to dig up the truth and uncover the web of lies that these couples have created within their relationship.

Ahead of the show's release, Distractify spoke exclusively with the hosts about the jaw-dropping, "painfully awkward" moments, and more.