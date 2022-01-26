Is Your Online Crush Lying to You? Here's How to Apply for 'Catfish' on MTV

One of the notable questions you’ll have to answer while filling out your Catfish application is whether or not you’ve successfully been able to video chat or webcam with the person you’re interested in.

But the application begins with more of the basics. Among the questions, you have to confirm that you’re over the age of 18 and that the person you’ve been chatting with online is also over the age of 18. They want to know if you’re still actively in communication with your significant other, and you'll be asked to share what their name is.