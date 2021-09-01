Nev Schulman's 4-Year-Old Daughter Cleo Stole the Show in the Season Finale of 'Catfish'

Longtime fans of Catfish remember how it all began. Although Nev thought he found love with a woman named Megan, Megan wasn’t Megan at all — it was a woman named Angela. After uncovering the true identity of the former catfish, Nev’s heart was shattered, but soon, the MTV host would meet the one-day mother of his kids.

Laura and Nev’s love story began in the DMs after Laura asked to see his motorcycle, prompting an in-person meet-up that would eventually lead them to the altar. But Nev had a few skeletons to clean out of his closet before they could take their relationship to the next level.

Nev told Us Weekly that he once broke up with Laura because he was “too in love” with her. Nev explained, “I just got out of a thing, and I had been damaged by that, and I felt that maybe I was all messed up, and I wasn’t ready. I screwed it up and then I had to win her back.”

Luckily, Nev and Laura were able to overcome their differences and get their happy ending. You can catch their daughter, Cleo, on the Season 8 finale of Catfish on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.