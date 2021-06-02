'Catfish: The TV Show' Brought Together Several Couples — Are Any of Them Still Together?By Leila Kozma
Jun. 2 2021, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
Over the course of the past several years, Catfish: The TV Show cast light on some of the most agonizing catfishing cases. Take, for instance, a Season 4 episode that captured the unlikely tale of Miracle and Javonni (aka Kara, the wife of the man originally suspected of doing the catfishing, Rickie).
But not everyone was quite as unfortunate as Miracle. Catfish: The TV Show did bring a few couples together, and one pairing even got engaged. So, are any of the stars still together?
Some couples likely stayed together after appearing on 'Catfish: The TV Show.'
Previous episodes of Catfish: The TV Show featured some catfishing heavyweights. Take, for instance, Whitney and Brenell (aka Bre), who managed to convince Max Joseph and Nev Schulman to help facilitate their first-ever meeting in real life. Whitney and Brenell got busted in Season 4 Episode 8, when Max and Nev realized that they only applied to Catfish: The TV Show because they lacked the funds for a cross-country flight ticket.
As Season 4 Episode 8 of Catfish: The TV Show revealed, New York–based Whitney spent four years exchanging messages with Brenell, a Los Angeles–based exotic dancer, before they appeared on the show. It's unknown what happened to Whitney and Brenell after their clever ploy got unveiled. They might still be together or they could have broken up.
Derek and Lauren were among the first 'Catfish: The TV Show' stars to find true love (kind of).
One of the most famous success stories in the history of Catfish: The TV Show has to be that of Derek Shullenbarger and Lauren Meler. They spent nearly eight years exchanging eloquent notes on MySpace before agreeing to appear on Season 2 of the show in 2013. Unlike any other couple before them, Derek and Lauren even got engaged on Catfish: The TV Show.
"Max and I actually bought the ring for him to propose with," Nev explained in a video.
Despite the generous contribution of the Catfish: The TV Show hosts, Derek and Lauren's love story turned out to be a relatively short-lived one. They broke off the engagement in 2014, as per Us Weekly.
Mike and Ashley left 'Catfish: The TV Show' happily together.
Season 2 Episode 10 of Catfish: The TV Show offered a rare glimpse into Mike Fortunato and Ashley Sawyer's complicated love story. Having spent seven years keeping in touch online, they agreed to star in Catfish: The TV Show.
Afraid of getting judged for their appearances, Mike and Ashley were both sending untruthful photos to each other. After learning that they were mutually deceiving each other, they made up and decided to give romance a shot anyway.
Mike died of pulmonary embolism in 2013, only a few weeks after the episode aired. He was 26.
"The last thing we said to each other was that we loved each other," Ashley shared during an episode special.
Ashley passed away in the spring of 2016, as per ITV. She was 23.