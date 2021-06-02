'Catfish: The TV Show' Brought Together Several Couples — Are Any of Them Still Together?

Over the course of the past several years, Catfish: The TV Show cast light on some of the most agonizing catfishing cases. Take, for instance, a Season 4 episode that captured the unlikely tale of Miracle and Javonni (aka Kara, the wife of the man originally suspected of doing the catfishing, Rickie).

But not everyone was quite as unfortunate as Miracle. Catfish: The TV Show did bring a few couples together, and one pairing even got engaged. So, are any of the stars still together?