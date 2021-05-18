One 'Catfish: The TV Show' Fan Thinks the Participants Earn $10,000 — Is This True?

A follow-up to the 2010 documentary, Catfish, the unscripted reality TV show offers a rare glimpse into the moral and emotional challenges those being catfished and those doing the catfishing are bound to face. So, how does Catfish: The TV Show work? Do participants get paid to appear?

A fan believes that 'Catfish: The TV Show' stars get paid as much as $10,000.

There's no shortage of fan theories about how much the participants of Catfish: The TV Show get paid. A Redditor named OatmealCremePie666 claims that one of their friends received $10,000 for appearing on the show. Another person, asuka_is_my_co-pilot, argues that those appearing on the show can't earn more than $200-$300. In other words, viewers have vastly different ideas in mind about the salary of Catfish: The TV Show contestants. But what's the truth?

MTV has yet to disclose details about how much the people who appear on Catfish: The TV Show get paid. As previous casting calls posted by outlets like Auditions Free or Backstage indicate, those agreeing to appear in front of the camera are likely to receive at least some financial compensation for their efforts.

According to a widespread theory, the casting process of Catfish: The TV Show is quite unlike what some viewers might expect it to be. Per Screen Rant, it's predominantly the catfish who applies. As casting calls posted by MTV and other sites show, however, the creators tend to encourage people who pursued online relationships or have friends who found themselves wondering about the real identity of their partners to apply for the show.

Under any circumstance, everyone appearing in front of the camera has to sign a waiver — which means that they likely have a faint idea of what's coming their way. Although the show isn't scripted, the producers likely have varied responsibilities. Some of the edits can also help bring more attention to certain aspects of each storyline.