Who Is Daryl on 'Catfish' Really? Apryl Thinks He's Not Who He Says He Is

After four years of being Daryl's "muse," he's been ghosting Apryl in some pretty strange ways. But does that make him a catfish?

Every episode of MTV's Catfish is so different that viewers never quite know what they're going to get. Is the alleged catfisher a master manipulator who has catfished dozens of people? Or are they a secretly married player? In the June 1 episode, "Apryl and Daryl," it's difficult to say what the answer is just yet.

Who is Apryl?

Apryl Labelle is a Montreal native who has called in Catfish to find out just what her Instagram beau is hiding. "The first time Daryl ever made contact with me, it was through Instagram ... He had taken it upon himself to draw a selfie that I had posted. So, kind of nice, kind of creepy a little bit because I had no idea who he was," she told hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford.

Though Apryl says that Daryl never explained how he found her, they spend years going back and forth through the app. "Anytime that I would post a picture that he liked, he would draw it and send it to me when it was done." In the past year, according to Apryl, the two got closer. Their conversations had moved beyond the drawings and into more romantic talk.

Over time, Daryl started to call her his muse, and she began sending her favorite photos directly to him to draw. But it's not just selfies that Daryl is seeing. Apryl has an OnlyFans, which her online paramour is subscribed to. While Daryl has seen Apryl both clothed and nude, she's never been able to FaceTime with him.

Through Apryl has wanted to FaceTime, she's worried about frightening him off. He's previously deleted parts of his social media and disappeared on her before, though he says that he just needs breaks from social media sometimes. And despite having been in communication for four years, they've never moved their relationship off Instagram. She doesn't even have his phone number. She's never seen him beyond photos online or heard his voice.

