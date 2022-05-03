MTV's Rahne Jones Has Experience Being a "Person That's Hidden" in Relationships (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV's Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! helps people get their partners to go public with their relationships. And although co-host Rahne Jones isn't in a secret romance thanks to her happy marriage, she does know what it's like to be in a toxic relationship.

So, who is Rahne Jones' wife? Bridget Kelly isn't in the public eye and she isn't in the entertainment business. However, viewers are still plenty curious about who she is.