'Muppet Babies' Is Challenging Gender Norms With "Gonzorella" Character

Throughout the decades that they've been entertaining generation after generation of children, The Muppets have seen many forms. Now, in Muppet Babies , it appears Disney is once again shaking things up and placing their characters in new and relevant scenarios to gain the adoration of an entirely new generation of fans.

However, one of these changes in Muppet Babies has caused a bit of controversy amongst certain groups, and it pertains to show mainstay, Gonzo , or Gonzorella, as the character is named in a recent episode. Did Disney opt to make Gonzorella non-binary, has the studio confirmed this, and how have people been responding to it all? Here's a breakdown of all of the known facts.

So, did 'Muppet Babies' actually make Gonzorella non-binary? A recent episode brought about the rumor.

During a recent episode of Muppet Babies, one of the show's main characters, Gonzo, is faced with a dilemma. A royal ball set to take place raises some concerns in the character's mind because they adamantly want to wear a dress to the function.

Despite those wishes, other characters on the show insist that they dress up as a knight. Gonzo doesn't take this well, and a few minutes later they are visited by a "fairy ratfather" who grants Gonzo's wish to dress like a princess for the ball.

Article continues below advertisement

Gonzo, who identifies themself as Gonzorella upon making it to the ball, is met with glee by the Muppets, who refer to them as "the most amazing princess" and use "they/them" pronouns. In true Cinderella fashion, Gonzorella loses a glass sneaker at the ball, prompting the others to investigate who it may belong to. It's then that Gonzorella reveals that they are the princess in question.

"Everyone," Gonzorella says to the characters, "there's something I need to tell you. The princess who came to your ball tonight was me." With a puff of magic that makes the dress reappear, they reveal: "I'm Gonzorella." This prompts the others to immediately accept Gonzorella for who they are. "Oh Gonzo, we're sorry. It wasn't very nice of us to tell you what to wear to our ball," Piggy responds. Another character adds, "You're our friend and we love you any way you are."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney

Although Disney has not confirmed that the show's intention in this episode was to make Gonzorella a non-binary character from now on, that hasn't stopped certain individuals from bashing the episode. A few vocal critics have even been writing that Disney is attempting to push an agenda through this decision.