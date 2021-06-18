It Might Be Some Time Before You Can Stream 'Fast and Furious 9'

The film will have a theatrical release on June 25, but will the movie be on HBO Max to stream at the same time?

After many delays, the long-awaited Fast and Furious 9 movie is about to hit theaters. The movie follows Dom and Letty as they're living life off the grid when Dom's estranged brother Jakob ( played by John Cena ) walks back into his life, causing trouble. Oh, and Han is back.

Will 'Fast and Furious 9' be available to stream on HBO Max?

Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many studios have had to get creative with their releases for new films. Many companies, like Disney+, have been simultaneously premiering movies in theaters and on-demand on their streaming service to allow those in areas where COVID-19 cases are still high (and theaters aren't yet open) to watch a film when it premieres. Unfortunately, Fast and Furious 9 will not be getting a streaming release alongside its theater premiere and will not be on HBO Max.

Fast and Furious 9 was originally scheduled to premiere on May 22, 2020, but with the pandemic shutting down almost everything in the U.S. in March of that year, Universal decided to postpone its release. The film has seen two more delays in its release date, moving from May 2020 to April 2, 2021, then May 28, and now June 25. If you're looking to see Fast and Furious 9 when it releases, it looks as though you'll have to venture out to the theaters.

It's currently unclear why Universal decided not to do a streaming release at the same time as its theatrical release, and at this time it's unclear when the film will be available on streaming services. According to Bloomberg, HBO currently pays for the rights to stream new films from Universal about nine months after they premiere in theaters, but that current contract is up at the end of the year. It's possible Fast and Furious 9 will stream on Peacock, the streaming service owned by Comcast.