Jordana Brewster Talks 'Fast & Furious 9': "It's Bigger and Better Than It's Ever Been" (EXCLUSIVE)By Chris Barilla
May. 26 2021, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Throughout her years in the spotlight, Jordana Brewster has accomplished quite a lot. A model, actress, and humanitarian with countless starring roles under her belt, she has seemingly done it all and managed to raise a happy family. As a partner of Red Nose Day, a charitable effort to aid impoverished children, she is further exploring her role as a humanitarian all while gearing up to finally rejoin the Fast & Furious franchise come June 25, 2021.
Jordana sat down for an exclusive chat with Distractify and talked about everything from her excitement regarding Fast & Furious 9 to her thoughts on Fast & Furious 10 and even that aforementioned charitable effort. Keep reading to find out what she had to say!
Jordana is "super impressed" with how 'F9' turned out and can't wait for fans to see it.
Jordana was quick to emphasize how proud she is of this film and the way that director Justin Lin managed to intertwine so many storylines into one cohesive project. She explained that there were "so many storylines that need to be serviced in the film, and yet Justin was able to get every single one of us an arc."
Beyond that, she teased a bit of action as well, saying, "Each one of us got to kick a little bit of butt, which I was super psyched for."
"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m gonna get in on the action!’ And that’s really fun cause oftentimes we’re sort of stuck with, 'OK, I’m gonna play the nerdy one, who’s on the computer,' but this time it’s like we all get to have a piece of the action," she added.
The film is also promising some head-turners for fans, including the return of Han (Sung Kang) as well as the introduction of John Cena as Vin Diesel's half-brother. On those fronts, Jordana says fans can surely expect a lot.
"It’s so funny that it is as wild as it seems. It’s bigger and better than it’s ever been," she said of Han's return as well as the introduction of John into the series.
As for fans wondering if Paul Walker is going to be in the film after appearing in the trailer, Jordana offered some insight as well: "Brian’s [Paul's] in the trailer, and I think he’s always going to be a part of the Fast & Furious universe. Yeah, for sure, he’s always going to be there."
With regard to 'Fast & Furious 10,' Jordana says she knows as few details about it as fans do.
Even though F9 hasn't even released yet, fans are pining for information about Fast & Furious 10, which is allegedly set to be a two-part film when it eventually releases. When asked if she had any insight about the project yet, Jordana candidly said, "I’m in the dark just like everyone else! But I’m super excited for it, whatever iteration it may come in."
She added that no matter what is to come in future films, the best aspect of taking part in the franchise is seeing "the world embrace them."
Acting aside, she takes great pride in being a humanitarian as well.
When she isn't working on Fast & Furious, Jordana is a passionate advocate for Red Nose Day, a charitable effort that, since its inception, has raised over $240 million and impacted roughly 25 million impoverished children worldwide.
Jordana said COVID-19 has amplified these circumstances, meaning helping impoverished children is more important than ever. She said, "Access to the most basic things has been compromised by the fact that we've been going through such a difficult time."
She added that Red Nose Day provides "a way to sort of talk about it without it being a sort of heavy subject" for kids, encouraging them to get involved as well.
"I’m really proud of Walgreens and Red Nose Day because all the proceeds do go [to charity]," continued the actress, "which is why I’m encouraging everyone to get their noses on and donate!"
Those interested in donating to the cause can take part in person at any Walgreens location or help out online at walgreens.com/rednoseday.