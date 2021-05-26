Jordana Brewster Talks 'Fast & Furious 9': "It's Bigger and Better Than It's Ever Been" (EXCLUSIVE)

Throughout her years in the spotlight, Jordana Brewster has accomplished quite a lot. A model, actress, and humanitarian with countless starring roles under her belt, she has seemingly done it all and managed to raise a happy family. As a partner of Red Nose Day , a charitable effort to aid impoverished children, she is further exploring her role as a humanitarian all while gearing up to finally rejoin the Fast & Furious franchise come June 25, 2021.

Jordana sat down for an exclusive chat with Distractify and talked about everything from her excitement regarding Fast & Furious 9 to her thoughts on Fast & Furious 10 and even that aforementioned charitable effort. Keep reading to find out what she had to say!

Jordana is "super impressed" with how 'F9' turned out and can't wait for fans to see it.

Jordana was quick to emphasize how proud she is of this film and the way that director Justin Lin managed to intertwine so many storylines into one cohesive project. She explained that there were "so many storylines that need to be serviced in the film, and yet Justin was able to get every single one of us an arc." Beyond that, she teased a bit of action as well, saying, "Each one of us got to kick a little bit of butt, which I was super psyched for."

"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m gonna get in on the action!’ And that’s really fun cause oftentimes we’re sort of stuck with, 'OK, I’m gonna play the nerdy one, who’s on the computer,' but this time it’s like we all get to have a piece of the action," she added. The film is also promising some head-turners for fans, including the return of Han (Sung Kang) as well as the introduction of John Cena as Vin Diesel's half-brother. On those fronts, Jordana says fans can surely expect a lot.

"It’s so funny that it is as wild as it seems. It’s bigger and better than it’s ever been," she said of Han's return as well as the introduction of John into the series. As for fans wondering if Paul Walker is going to be in the film after appearing in the trailer, Jordana offered some insight as well: "Brian’s [Paul's] in the trailer, and I think he’s always going to be a part of the Fast & Furious universe. Yeah, for sure, he’s always going to be there."