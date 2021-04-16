The Emotional Reason Why Paul Walker Is Back in 'Fast and Furious 9'

The new Fast and Furious 9 trailer is here, and if it doesn't get your blood pumping, we don't know what else will. The movie will have plenty of action scenes and Charlize Theron's bowl cut, and it'll also feature something, rather, someone else who might surprise you: Paul Walker (who plays Brian O'Conner). We all saw a glimpse of him in the trailer and promo, and no, it was not a ghost. If you have questions, we've got answers.

Is Paul Walker in 'Fast and Furious 9'?

Paul Walker is indeed in Fast and Furious 9 posthumously. Director Justin Lin has confirmed we'll be seeing him and that Brian O'Conner is alive. He was brought back because the Fast and Furious franchise is set to end after the 11th movie, and Brian's presence helps provide a sense of closure. However, it doesn't sound like he's getting a lot of air time.

When Paul Walker tragically passed away in 2013, he was purposely not written off. Instead of just referencing him, though, Justin made the decision to bring him back to honor his character. "I want to always be very respectful and how we present that. I think that [in] Nine, you will feel the presence of Brian, for sure," Justin told Variety.

Justin elaborates more on Brian's inclusion in the movie, saying, "The idea of Brian O’Connor still alive in this universe, it’s very impactful and it’s very important. When we talk about Fast 9, this is the first time for me creatively approaching it not as just the one film. In the past, I’ve always felt like, we’re lucky enough to do one, let’s do everything we can. But Vin finally talked me into it, you know, when I came back, he’s like, “Well, let’s think about it as a final chapter.” So Fast 9 is really the beginning of the final chapter of the saga. So in doing that I think there’s a lot of room to really place our characters, and Brian obviously is a big part of the universe still."

It was actually Vin Diesel who thought Brian should be brought back and claims that he actually felt Paul's presence, which he took as a sign. “And I remember John Cena coming into this Dom shrine that I had, where I would kind of go meditate and train and start getting into that Dom state of mind," Vin Diesel explained.

“I remember John coming in, and, call this crazy, but I remember feeling as though Pablo, Paul Walker, had sent him in. And I remember talking to Justin [Lin] that night and saying, ‘My gut and my heart feels like this was meant to be,'" he added.

