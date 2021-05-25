Niecy Nash Reveals the Lady Gaga Song She and Her Wife Sang at Their Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

In August 2020, TV host and actress Niecy Nash posted a pic of her and her new wife on her Instagram , sharing their love with the world for the first time. It was a surprise to her fans and the LGBTQ community, as no one knew she was in a relationship at all, much less getting married to another woman.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," said Niecy in the post's caption sharing her new legal name and tagging her wife, musician Jessica Betts.

The actress, who partnered with Charmin for its BRB Bot campaign, spoke exclusively with Distractify about her new marriage, including the iconic song she and her wife sang to each other at their wedding, and how she unexpectedly became an icon for the LGBTQ community.