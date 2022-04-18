Where to Buy Lego Muppets MinifiguresBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 18 2022, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
If there's one thing that the Lego toy company is very well-known for, it's turning some of pop culture's most iconic moments (and characters) into some seriously cool DIY sets for the whole family to enjoy. Whether it be a Star Wars space cruiser or the iconic apartments from Friends, Lego sure has a serious knack for keeping consumers interested in its colorful little plastic bricks.
The latest and greatest offering from Lego that has plenty of fans talking is its collaboration with the Muppets. You read that right: Everyone's favorite fuzzy ensemble has gotten the Lego treatment, and you can now collect them all! So, where can you actually buy the Lego Muppets Minifigures? Here's what we know.
Where can you buy the Lego Muppets Minifigures?
Fans of Lego and the Muppets are in luck, as their highly anticipated collaborative minifigures are about to release! According to the official product page on the Lego website, the minifigures will be available for sale on May 1, 2022. You can buy them online on Lego's site, and outlets like Gizmodo are also reporting that they'll be hitting store shelves on that date as well. (Per The Brick Fan, some fans might have already found them in stores.)
The set, which contains 12 different characters from the Muppets, will be sold individually in mystery bags, meaning consumers won't know which Muppet they've received until they open the packaging.
This creates a bit of a hunting element for fans who are looking to acquire each of the available figures, and given the sheer buzz that the collaboration has been generating online, it's likely that the toys will sell rather quickly. Priced at $4.99 per figure, the collaborative mystery set includes Kermit, Miss Piggy, Statler, Waldorf, Janice, Animal, Rowlf, Fozzy, Gonzo, Swedish Chef, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, and Beaker.
In each package will be the minifigure itself as well as some select accessories and a collector's leaflet to mark the special limited collaboration.
The Muppets, being owned by Disney, now join a long line of other movies, shows, and characters from the company that have officially received the Lego seal of approval.
Some other notable sets include those made in partnership with classic films such as Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Winnie the Pooh, and Frozen. However, at just $4.99 per minifigure, the Muppets collaboration comes in at a much lower price point than many of the aforementioned toys.