Fans of Lego and the Muppets are in luck, as their highly anticipated collaborative minifigures are about to release! According to the official product page on the Lego website, the minifigures will be available for sale on May 1, 2022. You can buy them online on Lego's site, and outlets like Gizmodo are also reporting that they'll be hitting store shelves on that date as well. (Per The Brick Fan, some fans might have already found them in stores.)

The set, which contains 12 different characters from the Muppets, will be sold individually in mystery bags, meaning consumers won't know which Muppet they've received until they open the packaging.