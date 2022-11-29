British Actor Hugh Grant Is Said to Be Fabulously Wealthy, but How Rich Is He?

Show me the money! As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Hugh is currently working with a net worth of $150 million. This figure directly reflects Hugh’s work as an actor, film producer, and voice actor.

In fact, the outlet shares that Hugh’s breakout role in 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral earned him a Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion-picture musical or comedy in 1995. Additionally, the outlet shares that the film was one of the highest-grossing British films during that time.