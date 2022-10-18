Accusations of Misconduct Against Bill Murray Continue to Build

In her memoir, Dying of Politeness, actress Geena Davis recounts an incident that occurred on the set of her film Quick Change with Murray. Geena spoke to People about difficulties she faced with the comedian during filming. She first alleges that as soon as she met her co-star, he insisted on using a massage device on her and refused to take no for an answer. No one else moved to stop Bill, and Geena felt she had no choice but to let Bill touch her.