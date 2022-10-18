Accusations of Misconduct Against Bill Murray Continue to Build
Actor Bill Murray has recently fallen into hot water as more accusations of misconduct against him continue to surface. Now, a new report from Puck alleges that Bill has paid a $100,000 settlement to a female crew member from the film Being Mortal, which was suspended indefinitely due to complaints of Bill's misconduct.
Unfortunately, Bill Murray is the subject of multiple controversies that have surfaced in recent months alleging inappropriate behavior. In addition to his alleged Being Mortal behavior, here's a running list of the accusations against him.
Geena Davis alleges Bill Murray was inappropriate on the set of 'Quick Change.'
In her memoir, Dying of Politeness, actress Geena Davis recounts an incident that occurred on the set of her film Quick Change with Murray. Geena spoke to People about difficulties she faced with the comedian during filming. She first alleges that as soon as she met her co-star, he insisted on using a massage device on her and refused to take no for an answer. No one else moved to stop Bill, and Geena felt she had no choice but to let Bill touch her.
Geena also alleged that the comedian later screamed at her on the Quick Change set in front of "more than 300 people." She added that during their press tour, Bill made her uncomfortable by repeatedly attempting to pull down the spaghetti strap of her dress mid-interview on The Arsenio Hall Show.
Rob Schneider alleges Bill Murray wasn't a great 'SNL' guest.
In October 2022, Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider alleged that Bill Murray "absolutely hated" the SNL cast at the time he guest-hosted, especially Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. Per Fox News, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, Rob recounted a time when Bill Murray (who had been an earlier SNL cast member) was a guest host and "just hated, like, all of us pretty much."
"He wasn’t very nice to us," Rob said of Bill's behavior. "He hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."
Seth Green alleges Bill Murray was violent to him on 'SNL.'
Speaking of Bill's days on SNL, actor and comedian Seth Green recently alleged that he and Bill had an altercation on the SNL set when he was 9 years old. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor went on web show Good Mythical Morning and explained the incident occurred when Bill was guest hosting and he was playing a kid in a sketch.
He was backstage watching television when Bill "saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat. And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’"
Seth says he refused to move, which prompted Bill to "pick me up by my ankles ... held me upside down … dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can [and] the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried."
In a tweet, Solange may have confirmed harassment from Bill Murray.
After continued allegations of harassment by Bill Murray surfaced, TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard tweeted a reminder to her followers about a time she witnessed the Ghostbusters actor "put both his hands into Solange's scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not" following her performance on SNL in 2016.
In a follow-up tweet, Judnick even added that the musician had just finished performing a song called "Don't Touch My Hair" when the incident happened. She concluded with, "That's the audacity of whiteness." Now, Solange appears to have confirmed the incident by liking both of Judnick's tweets.
Lucy Liu previously discussed an altercation with Bill Murray on the 'Charlie's Angels' set.
Actress Lucy Liu told Deadline in 2021 that Bill used to "hurl insults" at her during rehearsals for their 2000 film Charlie's Angels. Despite being one of the junior actors on set, Lucy decided to speak up, saying that his language was "was inexcusable and unacceptable." Lucy added, "I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it."
Bill Murray has allegedly had altercations with a number of other actors in the past as well.
Other actors who may have faced the brunt of Bill's bad behavior include Richard Dreyfuss, Laura Ziskin, Harold Ramis, and Chevy Chase.
It's clear that the repeated behavior of Bill Murray is unacceptable and must not continue in the future.