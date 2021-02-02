How Long Was Bill Murray Trapped in 'Groundhog Day'? It's Longer Than You Think

Every year on Groundhog Day, people across the nation check the news to see whether Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow (six more weeks of winter) or not (spring is on its way). Around this time, people also remember the 1993 film of the same name starring Bill Murray as a cynical weatherman named Phil Connors — who becomes trapped in a time loop and is forced to keep living Feb. 2 over and over again.

However, one nagging question remains: How long was Bill Murray trapped in Groundhog Day?