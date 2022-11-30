Was 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' Special Actually Filmed on a Magic Mountain?

Is there any greater gift in this world than anything Dolly Parton does? She is goodness personified and we do not deserve her.

Thankfully, Dolly does believe we are deserving, and she chose to bless the 2022 holiday season with a Christmas special for NBC. Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is a meta adventure that we can't wait to participate in.

But first things first, where was this glorious special filmed and was it on an actual magic mountain? Y'all, we would believe it.