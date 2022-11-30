Distractify
Dolly Parton
'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas'

Was 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' Special Actually Filmed on a Magic Mountain?

Jennifer Tisdale
By

Nov. 29 2022

Is there any greater gift in this world than anything Dolly Parton does? She is goodness personified and we do not deserve her.

Thankfully, Dolly does believe we are deserving, and she chose to bless the 2022 holiday season with a Christmas special for NBC. Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is a meta adventure that we can't wait to participate in.

But first things first, where was this glorious special filmed and was it on an actual magic mountain? Y'all, we would believe it.

Where was 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' special filmed?

Per Dolly's local paper The Tennessean, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas was filmed "on location at Dollywood," which is in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Dollywood is the theme park owned by both Dolly and Herschend Family Entertainment. According to its website, it celebrates "the best of life as we light up the Smokies with rides, slides, music, food, and laughter — day and night."

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
While chatting with The Tennessean, Dolly joyfully spoke about getting into holiday mode for the movie. "This is a good time to feel like you're bringing your family closer together,” she said. “And bring the world closer together if you can."

The choice to use Dollywood was an easy one because most of the entertainment was built right in. "I just knew we had the best musicians, dancers, singers, and all the great scenery — everything at Dollywood would lend itself to a great show," she shared with the outlet.

When was 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' filmed?

Is it hot in here or is it just the fact that a Christmas special was filmed in Tennessee in August when temperatures usually get to 90 degrees on average?

That's right, shooting began in August said The Tennessean, which meant lucky Dollywood attendees were able to catch Dolly and some of her co-stars zipping around the park while filming. Don't worry, the heat didn't wilt her jingle bells.

Dolly Parton filming 'Mountain Magic Christmas' with sisters Cassie and Rachel
Dolly Parton filming 'Mountain Magic Christmas' with sisters Cassie and Rachel

"It doesn't take much for me to get in the spirit: some decorations, some Christmas music, and I'm good to go," Dolly shared. "In my own life, for real, I start my Christmas decorations and singing Christmas songs the day after Thanksgiving."

But the festivities don't stop there. Dolly keeps the decor party going. "I start decorating outside putting the wreaths on the gates and Christmas trees outside. From then til first of the year, I'm celebrating Christmas."

Costumes and decorations on the set of 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas'
Costumes and decorations on the set of 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas'

Even though Dolly has already announced her touring days are all but over, it's nice to be able to microdose her via the occasional holiday special. To prepare yourself for this one, why not watch Christmas at Dollywood on Prime Video. Sure, there isn't quite as much Dolly but a little Dolly goes a long way.

Catch Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

