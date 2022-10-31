Dolly Parton Will No Longer Be Touring Her Music

Thankfully for her droves of fans, Dolly isn't exactly retiring from music as a whole. However, she did recently share that she will no longer be touring as she wants to focus on her family.

"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then," Dolly said in a recent interview with Pollstar. "Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."