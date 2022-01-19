20 Quotes From Dolly Parton to Keep You Smiling Through the Day

20 Quotes From Dolly Parton to Keep You Smiling Through the DayBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 19 2022, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
Musical legend and general pop culture icon Dolly Parton has been dispensing wisdom and laughter for 76 years. Best known for her hits "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," she's also a celebrity widely known for her charitable acts (including funding the Moderna vaccine). Dolly's lighthearted can-do attitude and down-to-earth mentality have attracted her many fans and followers, so what's better than a little Dolly wisdom to start the day?
Here are twenty inspirational quotes by Dolly Parton that will help guide you for whatever you're going through — or if you just need a laugh!
Five funny Dolly Parton quotes.
1. "I'm not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb ... and I also know that I'm not blonde."
2. "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap."
3. "I was the first woman to burn my bra — it took the fire department four days to put it out."
4. "My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order."
5. “If I see something saggin', baggin', or draggin', I'm gonna have it nipped, tucked, or sucked!”
Five Dolly Parton quotes about life.
6. "Find out who you are and do it on purpose."
7. "If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then, you are an excellent leader."
8. “Everybody’s life is a soap opera. Everybody’s life is a country western song — depends on who’s writing it.”
9. “Don't get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”
10. “If you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain.”
Five Dolly Parton quotes about beauty.
11. "Never leave a rhinestone unturned."
12. "You don't need to buy expensive cosmetics; almost anything will do if you know how to apply it."
13. “I'm no natural beauty. If I'm gonna have any looks at all, I'm gonna have to create them.”
14. “You don’t have to look like everybody else. You don’t have to be a raving beauty to be special and to be beautiful."
15. “I look at myself like a show dog. I've got to keep her clipped and trimmed and in good shape.”
Five Dolly Parton quotes about love.
16. "I've had to go against all kinds of people through the years just to be myself. I think everybody should be allowed to be who they are, and to love who they love."
17. "Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing."
18. "I’ve had heartaches, headaches, toothaches, earaches, and I’ve had a few pains in the ass, but I’ve survived to tell about it."
19. "I’ll never harden my heart, but I’ve toughened the muscles around it."
20. "Love is something sent from heaven to worry the hell out of you."