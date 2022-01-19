20 Quotes From Dolly Parton to Keep You Smiling Through the Day

1. "I'm not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb ... and I also know that I'm not blonde."

2. "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap."

3. "I was the first woman to burn my bra — it took the fire department four days to put it out."

4. "My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order."

5. “If I see something saggin', baggin', or draggin', I'm gonna have it nipped, tucked, or sucked!”