Dolly Parton Knows the Value of Putting Her Money Where Her Mouth Is

Eternal ray of sunshine and charitable songstress Dolly Parton has been warming people's hearts since the beginning of her career. Known for her generous philanthropy toward many different causes, including funding the Moderna vaccine , fans have been wondering how much money Dolly donates to charity a year.

How much money does Dolly Parton donate a year? It depends on the year.

The most recent donation of note that Dolly made was in 2020 to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University, which later helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. She donated a whopping $1 million to the vaccine, which is now available for inoculation. After Dolly received the vaccine for herself, she updated "Jolene" to help the world celebrate with her.

In 2017-2018, Dolly donated $1 million to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She also opened the Hannah Dennison Butterfly Garden at the hospital, which is dedicated to her niece. Hannah was treated for leukemia at the hospital in 1990 and has since made a full recovery.

In 2016, Dolly launched the My People Fund, which donated $1,000 a month for six months to families whose homes were destroyed by wildfires in East Tennessee. The fund eventually donated $8.6 million to families in need and still operates to help residents pay rent and utilities. The fund also helps with food and mental health resources. The same year, Dolly also awarded a $30,000 scholarship to Evey Johns to celebrate Imagine Library's milestones.

