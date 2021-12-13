Social Media Maven Pia Mia Dishes on Her New "Christmas" EP (EXCLUSIVE)

Singer and actress Pia Mia has been in the spotlight since she was young, starting with her covers going viral on YouTube. From there, her career grew as she signed with Interscope Records in 2013, collaborating with artists like Chris Brown and will.i.am before starting her own label in 2017.

Her top track, "Do It Again," did numbers when it was first released and has since found a new home on TikTok, where users have been setting their videos to clips of it.