Will.i.am. Wants to Make Masks Functional and Fashionable With the Xupermask

When people think of musical superstar will.i.am, they're usually thinking of the Black Eyed Peas. Now, will.i.am has announced an entirely new venture: health. Rumor has it the star will be teaming up with the same collaborators who made Elon Musk's SpaceX suit for a new kind of mask with a triple filtration system and...Bluetooth?

Here's what you need to know about the Xupermask, including if it's real.