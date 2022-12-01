Calling All Cinephiles! Letterboxd's Annual Year in Review Is Just Around the Corner

More specifically, Letterboxd allows its users to "track films [they’ve] watched," "save those [they] want to see," and "tell [their] friends what’s good." And, just like Spotify, as the year comes to a close, Letterboxd compiles the content users consumed within those 12 months, presenting them with their (sometimes embarrassing) stats as well as the entire community's stats.

This year's Spotify Wrapped was released on Nov. 30, 2022, seemingly only counting for 11 months of listening (we'll get to that). As for Letterboxd, when does it release its Year in Review data?