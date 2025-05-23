Did Wendy Williams Testify in Diddy's Trial? Viral Video Promises Bombshell Revelations The title reads, "Wendy Williams DESTROYS Diddy in Courtroom Testimony!" ... But not so fast. By Ivy Griffith Published May 23 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Charismatic and occasionally controversial television host Wendy Williams is no shrinking violet. She has spoken out against a number of high-profile celebrities through the years. Some because of personal beefs, and some because she genuinely believes their actions need to be brought to the attention of the public. Among these is disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Diddy, on trial for a number of high-profile sex crimes and racketeering charges, has been the subject of Wendy's ire often through the years, for reasons that seem increasingly valid the more the public learns of his alleged actions. But did she testify in his trial? One viral video would have you think so, but it's not entirely true. Here's what we know about her alleged testimony.

Did Wendy Williams testify in the Diddy trial? Not exactly.

A viral video shared to YouTube by the account @WhatIsMyStarWorth1 is making the rounds, and the title reads, "Wendy Williams DESTROYS Diddy, Jay-Z, and Oprah in Courtroom Testimony!" In the video, a narrator describes Wendy taking the stand.

It then goes through a long explanation of things she supposedly said on the stand, including some dark allegations against Diddy, which align with what she has publicly said before, but go even further. The problem? It's fake. The video appears to be completely fabricated. It has been reposted over and over, leading many people to take the original as fact. The YouTube channel in question has a number of other fabricated videos falsely claiming celebrities have made other testimonies.

According to news reports and as far as the public is aware, Wendy has not testified in Diddy's trial. A number of high-profile celebrities have testified or are on the witness list, including Kid Cudi (via Daily Mail), so there is ample coverage of stars who are taking the stand. But Wendy has not taken the stand yet, if ever. Unfortunately for rabid trial followers, the video claiming Wendy has done so is fake.

Source: YouTube / @RapWind. A YouTube channel shares this false story claiming Wendy Williams testified at Diddy's trial

However, she has had a few things to say about Diddy throughout the years.

Of course, Wendy not taking the stand (yet?) doesn't mean she's been quiet. In fact, Wendy has been one of Diddy's most ardent, outspoken rivals for a long time. When news broke that he was under investigation for sex crimes, the television host told Daily Mail, "It's about time."

In a 2015 clip from The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy talked about his relationship with his ex, Cassie Ventura. She shared that Diddy having access to her 24/7 would "scare the bejesus out of me." Through the years, she has suggested that he used his power and influence to "hypnotize women," and explained, "You know, my thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it’s really difficult to avoid them, because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene."

She added, "He’s a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room.'” And while speaking on a podcast, she admitted that she and Diddy were not on good terms (via @SLOAN).