Wendy Williams Spoke Against Her Guardianship and Denies Reports She Has Dementia "I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying? But I feel like I’m in prison,” Wendy told 'The Breakfast Club' in January 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 16 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's no secret that Emmy-winning host and radio legend Wendy Williams has become a "hot topic" herself in recent years. The media personality has battled several health battles, including Graves' disease. Wendy's cognitive state has also been discussed by online spectators, especially after she went under a guardianship in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2025, Wendy broke her silence and spoke out against her controversial guardianship for the first time on The Breakfast Club. The emotional conversation allowed her to share her thoughts on the guardianship and stated that the person handling it has access to her money, phone, and issues regarding her health and her family. Wendy's interview with The Breakfast Club has sparked new insight into her guardianship and who operates it behind the scenes.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Who has guardianship over Wendy Williams?

Wendy's guardianship began in 2022. At the time, her bank, Wells Fargo, froze her accounts, claiming the host was "incapacitated" and could no longer handle her finances on her own. Soon after the Wells Fargo incident, a New York judge appointed Wendy with a legal guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey. According to the New York Women's Bar Association, Morrissey's solo practice focuses on trusts and estates law, guardianships and small corporation matters.

Since Morrissey was appointed Wendy's guardian, Wendy's family, namely her niece, Alex Finnie, has been open about the strict guidelnes her guardianship demands. There have also been complaints online from fans wondering why Wendy's son, Kevin Hunter, Jr. or another relative of hers didn't take over.

Article continues below advertisement

On Jan. 16, 2025, Wendy called into The Breakfast Club for her first interview since she went under the guardianship in 2022. During the interview, she shared her candid thoughts on her Lifetime documentary and refuted the reports that she was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying? But I feel like I’m in prison,” she told hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and guest host Loren La Rosa. "I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s … There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Wendy's niece, who was also on the call, further explained that she nor anyone in Wendy's family can reach her, and Wendy can allegedly only call her with Morrisey's permission and didn't have access to any other personal device like an iPad or laptop. "A bed, a chair, a TV, a bathroom and she’s looking out one window at buildings across the street," Alex shared. "That’s her life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Wendy Williams blamed her guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, for her Lifetime documentary, 'Where is Wendy Williams?'

In addition to shedding light on her living conditions, which she said was requested by Sabrina. The four-part documentary, Where is Wendy Williams, showed several unflattering scenes of Wendy appearing to be in an incoherent state. Wendy told The Breakfast Club that she and Morrissey "took notes" while watching the doc together and that it was her guardian's idea for the Wendy's Got the Heat author to go through with it.

Article continues below advertisement

“She was the one who wanted to do that, you understand what I’m saying?" Wendy shared. In November 2024, Morrissey sued A&E and Lifetime for allegedly exposing her client while she was in an altered state. The networks countersued in November 2024, stating the guardian only sued because of how she, not Wendy, was portrayed in the film.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was only when Morrissey realized that the documentary would question the quality of her own guardianship of [Williams] that Morrissey suddenly decided to try to ensure the documentary would never be released," the network claimed in a lawsuit obtained by Page Six. So far, Morrissey hasn't addressed Wendy's claims in her The Breakfast Club interview. The host, for her part, has said she just wants the situation to be over, saying through tears during one part of the interview that her life is "f---ed up right now."