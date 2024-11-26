Home > Entertainment Wendy Williams Said to Be "Permanently Incapacitated" by Dementia Wendy was diagnosed with early-onset dementia in 2019. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 26 2024, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: mega

Since 2008, Wendy Williams has been a talk show icon, gracing our small screens to chat celebrity drama, current events, and other wacky news — but in a devastating turn of events, the once-vibrant TV personality has reportedly been struggling with severe cognitive decline. During a rehab stay in 2019, Wendy was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. Since then, it seems that things have only gone downhill for her mental state.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a court document filed in late November 2024, Wendy has been rendered "permanently incapacitated" by her affliction. But what exactly does this mean? Here's what we know.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

What does "permanently incapacitated" mean for Wendy Williams?

The revealing court document, obtained by The US Sun, was filed by the attorneys of Wendy's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, in relation to the ongoing legal battle between her team and Lifetime over the Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary. In the document, Morrissey's legal team refers to Wendy as "an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

But what does that mean for Wendy? Typically, any reference to permanent incapacitation usually means that the person has suffered either such severe physical or neurological damage that they are no longer able to work a job. In Wendy's case, this likely means that she will be unable to return to television — or the spotlight altogether.

Article continues below advertisement

theres a wendy williams sized hole in the culture right now — Peter Toto (@petermarietoto) November 23, 2024

It may also mean that she is unable to care for herself or take care of her personal finances, which has also been claimed within the legal filing. "In January 2022, after becoming aware of a pattern of disturbing events concerning [Wendy's] welfare and finances, Wells Fargo took the highly unusual step of initiating a guardianship proceeding on its own initiative," the document states.