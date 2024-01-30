Home > Entertainment > The Breakfast Club Jess Hilarious and Her Son’s Father Have an “Unbreakable” Co-Parenting Relationship ‘The Breakfast Club’s’ Jess Hilarious’s success came after the birth of her son, Ashton Amar James. Here’s what she’s said about her family. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 30 2024, Published 2:40 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@jesshilarious

After years of making people laugh on their phone screens, Jess Hilarious officially stepped into her career as a national radio host by replacing Angela Yee as ⅓ of The Breakfast Club. Jess, born Jessica Robin Moore, became famous for her social media comedy, including her “Jess with the Mess” hot takes. Jess joins longtime hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy after a lengthy process that left many of the morning show’s fans convinced she wasn’t the right one for the job.

Thankfully, the Baltimore, Md. native proved them wrong and shared on Instagram that she had to “stand on business” before accepting the job. Now that Jess has confirmed she’s a part of The Breakfast Club, a nationally syndicated radio show and a cultural landmark, her life will undoubtedly change. However, what won’t change is her devotion to being a mom to her son while maintaining a personal life. Here’s what to know about Jess’s family and who’s making sure she makes it to The Breakfast Club’s studio on time!

Jess Hilarious has one son from a previous relationship.

During her time as an influencer on Instagram and Vine (RIP!), Jess opened up about her life behind the cameras, including her role as a mom to her son, Ashton Amar James.

Ashton, 11, was born in 2012. In several of Jess’s videos, the comedian has discussed raising her son as a single mother. She and Ashton’s father, Gerome, an influencer who goes by @romiie.j_ on Instagram, broke up shortly after Ashton was born. However, they are seemingly in a better place now and have collaborated to inform others about effective co-parenting.

In 2022, Jess and Rome launched their co-parenting YouTube podcast, Co-Parenting Therapy. On the podcast, they discuss their willingness to remain friends and continue their “unbreakable bond” for their son’s sake.

The exes have also included Ashton on the show, where he opened up about his parents’ co-parenting relationship in an episode titled “Kids Get Mopped & School Suspension.”

Who is Jess Hilarious dating?

Although Jess and her son’s father, Rome, have an incredible co-parenting relationship, they’ve both stressed that their love for one another is platonic. When it comes to romance, the funny lady has another man in her life taking care of her needs.

In July 2023, Jess began “soft-launching” her new man. During that time, TikTok account Street Love Media posted footage from Jess’s Instagram Story, where she frolicked with her mystery man while they were on vacation. Since then, Jess has shared several moments with her and her boyfriend, though she has yet to share his name or social media info.

Jess’s willingness to share her man in small doses likely comes from the fallout she received from her public relationship with fellow comedian Kountry Wayne. According to The Shade Room, Jess and Wayne briefly dated in 2019. However, they ended things after Jess reportedly discovered he was married by scrolling on TSR’s feed.

“Third day in Puerto Rico, I wake up…[The] Shade Room…wife,” Jess explained on the Talk and Tattoos podcast in 2022. “And I’m like…’you have a wife?’ I just couldn’t respect it because, no, look what I’m going through. Now I wake up to being called a homewrecker.”

Wayne took to Instagram during the scandal and said he wasn’t married when he got with Jess. However, his ex, Gena Renee, replied to TSR’s post and claimed they were still legally married when he started dating Jess. Either way, Wayne said in 2024 that his and Jess’s past is just that, and explained on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, he lets many of Jess’s allegations “slide.” Wayne also said that, unlike his ex, he’s asked about “current events” and not their previous romance.