Did Tom Cruise Really Testify in the Diddy Trial? Viral Video Claims Yes and Alleges Even More "He wasn't there as Ethan Hunt. He wasn't there as Maverick. He was there as a survivor." By Jennifer Farrington Updated June 2 2025, 1:51 p.m. ET

The 2025 Sean "Diddy' Combs sex-trafficking trial has brought forward a ton of familiar faces and names, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who testified, as well as surprising mentions like Mike Myers, Whitney Houston, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Since Diddy's trial isn’t being televised, we only know what’s happening based on reports from those present, giving a play-by-play of the event, from who’s in the room to what’s being said.

While plenty of credible sources are sharing details from the courtroom, others are pushing questionable claims, like the viral video making the rounds that says actor Tom Cruise testified. But did he actually? Here’s what we’ve uncovered.

Did Tom Cruise testify in the Diddy trial?

Source: Mega

The claim that Tom Cruise testified in the 2025 Diddy case appears to be false, and it all seems to stem from a viral YouTube video. Uploaded on June 1, 2025, by a user named Black Is Best, the video features a narrator who claims Tom took the stand at the Diddy trial, not as an entertainer, but as a survivor.

"This wasn’t a cameo, this was real," the narrator says. "Cruise took the stand not to promote a film, not to protect his legacy, but to confront a man he said had haunted him for nearly two decades." The narrator continues, "He wasn’t there as Ethan Hunt. He wasn’t there as Maverick. He was there as a survivor."

why the courtroom sketch artist drew Diddy like this😭 pic.twitter.com/oRrnsaCpR1 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 13, 2025

Perhaps one of the most shocking claims from the video is that Tom opened his testimony by saying, "I joined Scientology to escape Diddy." The video claims the room fell silent, noting, "For years, the world speculated on Cruise’s connection to the Church of Scientology — but no one had ever heard him connect it to Sean 'Diddy' Combs."

The video doesn’t stop there. It also alleges that Tom described secret basement baths involving Diddy and other big-name Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks, Jim Carrey, and Steve Harvey, along with mentions of rituals and control. According to the narrator, Tom said his relationship with Diddy began at a party in Cannes in 2004. While it started as a business opportunity, he claimed "the interactions began to take on a strange energy."

The video even goes as far as describing what Tom was allegedly wearing in court, a dark navy suit with no tie, "his posture stiff, face expressionless." But despite all the dramatic claims, there’s one major problem — none of it appears to be real. One of the biggest red flags is found in the video’s description, which reads: "This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court evidence or official statements confirm these claims."

So no, Tom Cruise didn’t testify in the Diddy trial, and no major news outlets have reported that he’s one of the celebrity names brought up in court.

Tom Cruise and Diddy don't appear to have had a close relationship.