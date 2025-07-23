Ozzy Osbourne's Relationship With Daughter Aimee Helped Reunite Her With Sister Kelly Aimee moved out at 16 to avoid filming 'The Osbournes.' By Niko Mann Published July 23 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Black Sabbath fans were saddened to hear about Ozzy Osbourne's death on July 22, but they may be comforted to know that his relationship with his daughter, Aimee, helped to reunite her with her sister, Kelly. The two sisters were estranged for years following the family's decision to sign up for a reality TV show, The Osbournes.

Aimee opted to move out of the family home when she was just 16 to avoid being on the reality TV program, and the move resulted in a distance between the two sisters. Ozzy starred on the show with his wife, Sharon, Kelly, and his son, Jack. The Osbournes ran for four seasons on MTV, beginning in 2002. According to the Daily Mail, both Aimee and Kelly were with their father together during his last days.

Ozzy and Aimee Osbourne's relationship is explained.

Ozzy and Aimee reportedly had a good relationship, but her decision to move out of the family home in Los Angeles before production began on The Osbournes put distance between her and her younger sister, Kelly. Aimee said at the time that she wanted to be a singer, and she thought the reality TV show would typecast her. Aimee said that she and her mother had some disagreements over the decision, but she was determined. "I'm more reserved, and my private life is very important," she said.

'Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television? I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too," she added. "They were very young, very impressionable."

"I'm not some weirdo depressed daughter that's afraid of the world and locks herself in her room all day. I just didn't choose to do the show. I want to be a singer, and I felt if I'd stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing. I would have been typecast right away."

While appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast with Jax Shapard in 2021, Kelly said that she and Aimee were estranged, per E! News. "We don't speak," she said. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me. I don't understand her."

Despite the sister's growing apart, they were both on hand to help their ailing father during his last days. "Kelly has been at the house a lot in the last week or so, so has Aimee," said a source to the Daily Mail. "It is terribly sad for all of them, they really hoped he would be able to carry on for a bit longer. But it's so lovely that he had his children around him during his last days."