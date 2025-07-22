Ozzy Osbourne Tributes Pour in as Celebrities Mourn His Recent Death The Prince of Darkness died on July 22. By Niko Mann Published July 22 2025, 5:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are mourning the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, and tributes are making the rounds on social media as the world learns about his death at the age of 76. The rocker died on July 22, 2025, surrounded by his family. The cause of death hasn't been announced, but Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, per People.

Ozzy was also known as "The Prince of Darkness" due to Black Sabbath's dark, heavy metal music and the "Paranoid" singer's black wardrobe. He also often wore black eyeliner and black nail polish while onstage, and he is infamous for biting the head off of a bat during a performance in 1982. The beloved rock star was also a staple of reality TV with his MTV show, The Osbournes.

Ozzy Osbourne tributes pour in following the news of his death.

Fans of Ozzy Osbourne are sharing their tributes for the late rock star on social media, including the heavy metal rock band, Metallica. The band posted a picture on X of them posing with Ozzy. The caption was simply a broken heart emoji. Mega star and fellow Brit Elton John shared a tribute to the late rocker on Instagram with a photograph of the duo, and he spoke on Ozzy's sense of humor while giving condolences to his family.

The caption read, "So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."

Former Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav also shared an Ozzy Osbourne tribute on X. He also shared a video of the duo. The two musicians both had cameos in the movie about Howard Stern, Private Parts.

"Man,,, real heartbroken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE," he wrote. "We go way back, and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP."

Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVKpAz6FKg — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 22, 2025

Black Sabbath also paid a tribute to their frontman on social media. The band posted a picture of Ozzy at their last concert with the caption, "Ozzy Forever."

The band performed a final concert in Birmingham, England, on July 5, 2025, and Ozzy was seated in a black throne with his signature black wardrobe. A large bat was also part of the throne.

Actor Jason Momoa was the host for Black Sabbath's last concert, and he shared a tribute on Instagram with the caption, "Love you @ozzyosbourne. All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful. RIP."

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons also paid Ozzy a tribute on social media. He shared an article about Ozzy's passing with the caption, "Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osborne family."

Other tributes included condolences from Pearl Jam, Adam Sandler, Paddy Considine, the Rolling Stones, Green Day, Twisted Sister, and Sean Lennon Ono. Even the vice president from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), Lisa Lange, posted a tribute, his bat-biting incident notwithstanding.