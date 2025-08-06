Distractify
‘RHOM’ Star Julia Accused of Hooking up With Captain Sandy in Relationship Scandal

Bravo fans have mixed feelings about the the rumor swirling that Julia Lemigova hooked up with Captain Sandy.

Published Aug. 6 2025, 3:09 p.m. ET

‘RHOM’ Star Julia and Captain Sandy Relationship Rumor Sparks Drama
Source: Mega

If you’ve been anywhere near Bravo fan accounts lately, chances are you’ve heard it: the rumor that Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova secretly hooked up with Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck. And yes, it’s just as messy as it sounds.

This is the kind of Bravo chaos that doesn’t just stay in the group chat — it explodes into Reddit threads, Instagram DMs, and full-on cast shade. What started as a quiet rumor turned into a storyline that’s left fans asking: Did Julia really leave Guerdy at an event to hook up with Captain Sandy?

Let’s take a closer look at the relationship rumor involving RHOM star Julia and Captain Sandy to see if there's any truth to the chatter.

‘RHOM’ Star Julia and Captain Sandy in a side by side collage
Source: Bravo and Mega
The Captain Sandy and Julia ‘RHOM’ relationship rumor started with one DM — and then it spiraled.

The drama ballooned when Instagram account @bitchofbravo posted an alleged DM from RHOM cast member Adriana de Moura, claiming that Julia ditched fellow castmate Guerdy Abraira at a Bravo event because she “wanted to hook up with Captain Sandy.”

Then, things got weird: Marysol Patton, who rarely engages with bloggers, allegedly slid into @bitchofbravo’s DMs to shut the rumor down. Marysol insisted there was no truth to it and threw some passive-aggressive shade in the process. Fans immediately clocked how defensive it looked, considering she hadn’t spoken up for other cast members when gossip sites came for them.

By this point, fans weren’t just curious — they were fully spiraling.

To make things even messier, Adriana herself circled back and “clarified” her statement, saying she never confirmed a hookup, just that Julia wanted to hook up with Captain Sandy — and that Guerdy being there would’ve ruined the vibe. This attempt at damage control somehow made things even murkier.

Fans are divided — and the internet was obsessed.

On Reddit, Bravo fans were quick to weigh in. Some didn’t doubt that Julia might have blurred some boundaries — but most didn’t buy that Captain Sandy, who’s been in a committed relationship with Leah Shafer, would ever step out. As one user put it: “I don’t believe this. Captain Sandy is a happily married woman (unlike Norma).”

The fandom’s consensus? Julia being messy tracks. Captain Sandy? Less likely. But in Bravo-land, it’s never really about what’s true — it’s about what’s messy enough to feel true.

That’s why this rumor caught fire so fast: it had just enough plausibility, just enough offscreen tension, and just enough on-brand Bravo weirdness to go viral.

A source close to the cast says it’s all nonsense — but fans are still talking.

OK! Magazine reported that an unnamed insider close to the cast completely denied the entire thing, saying: “Julia and Martina have been good friends with Sandy and her wife, Leah Shafer, for years. There is absolutely no truth to any rumor that Julia would be trying to hook up with Captain Sandy.”

The source added that it was “just Adriana being messy,” and flat-out called it “a total lie.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped the chatter and speculation from fans across social media. At the end of the day, it is all just speculation and fan theories unless Captain Sandy or Julia decide to come forward with the facts.

