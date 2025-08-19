Fans Wonder if 'Are You My First' Is Real After Getting the Ick From the Hulu Reality Series "The premise of this show makes me wanna vomit." By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 19 2025, 5:18 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Every so often, a new reality dating show drops that gets people hooked — and confused — at the same time. Hulu’s Are You My First is definitely one of those shows. The premise alone has viewers raising eyebrows, and it’s left fans asking the same question over and over: Is Are You My First real or is this just another scripted reality TV series?

The series, which bills itself as an unscripted dating experiment, introduces a cast of singles navigating relationships while carrying a very specific label. Turns out, some fans are doubting this label just as much as they are doubting how unscripted the show really is.

Source: Hulu

Fans are asking if 'Are You My First' is real because reality TV often feels scripted.

Plenty of viewers think reality TV shows such as Are You My First come off way too polished to be unscripted. The dramatic confessions, the conveniently timed arguments, the way episodes are cut together — it all feels suspiciously neat. On Reddit threads and TikTok comments, people keep calling out key moments in various reality TV shows, wondering if producers are feeding lines or staging scenes.

According to Marie Claire, Are You My First is officially marketed as an “unscripted reality TV dating show.” That’s the party line. Longtime reality TV fans, however, know the difference between unscripted and authentic. Even if a show isn’t technically scripted, producers still shape the story arcs, steer cast dynamics, and edit hours of footage into whatever storyline they want.

The bigger question: Are the cast members on 'Are You My First' really all virgins?

The other reason fans keep side-eyeing this show has less to do with production and more to do with the cast itself. Are You My First builds its entire premise on the idea that these singles are all virgins. That’s a bold hook — and naturally, people online are skeptical.

Some fans argue that claiming virginity might just be a way to stand out in casting interviews. Others wonder if contestants are exaggerating or bending the truth because they know it’ll land them a spot on the show. Unfortunately, there’s no way for viewers to know. Only the contestants themselves can confirm if that’s real — which adds another layer of mystery to the whole thing.

Fans think the concept of ‘Are You My First’ feels icky and even predatory.

Beyond the scripted debate and the virginity claims, fans are also saying the entire concept just feels uncomfortable. On Reddit, viewers called the show “gross,” “exploitative,” and “predatory.” Many said they couldn’t shake the feeling that the premise was less about exploring relationships and more about manufacturing awkwardness at the expense of the cast.

Some also pointed out that marketing virginity as a gimmick feels outdated and tone-deaf. Instead of sparking curiosity, it’s giving viewers the ick. That uneasy feeling adds to the growing suspicion that the show is less about genuine connections and more about engineered drama.

The reality of reality dating shows makes it hard to know what’s real.

Here’s the bigger truth: fans might never get a straight answer. Reality TV, across the board, lives in a gray area. Former contestants from shows like Love Is Blind, The Bachelor, Big Brother, and Survivor have repeatedly spoken out about how producers manipulate storylines and how editing reshapes the narrative.

So no, shows like Are You My First aren’t technically scripted. But they’re not hands-off either. Scenes are filmed, re-filmed, spliced, and nudged into arcs that maximize drama. Even who gets screen time is a choice — some contestants vanish into the background while others are highlighted to fit a “story.”