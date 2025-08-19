Michael Left 'Are You My First?' Before the Season Had a Chance to Conclude The comedian, who was eager to win the Hulu reality competition, became famous thanks to his social media presence. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 19 2025, 2:40 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Hulu

Few reality television series have a premise as captivating as the one presented in Are You My First? The new Hulu production gathered attractive virgins from all over the country to see if some of them could fall in love with each other, opening up the door for them to reach a new level of physical intimacy. Michael, a young comedian, was one of the most adorable members of the group right out of the gate.

The entire season of Are You My First? presented many different challenges for the contestants. Unfortunately, before all the episodes came to an end, Michael had to leave the series. The viewers who were rooting for him to win could have been devastated by the news. Why was the comedian removed from the competition? Here's what we know about what forced Michael to step away from the trials of Hulu's Are You My First?

Why did Michael leave 'Are You My First'?

A tragedy arrived at a terrible time. According to Moviedelic, Michael was forced to leave Are You My First? because of a family emergency. The television show didn't go into much detail regarding what kept Michael away from the other competitors, but it was made evident that the young man didn't have a choice. With Michael out of the picture, the other contestants got better chances to walk away from the reality series with the win.

All ten episodes of Are You My First? were made available for streaming on Hulu on the same day, giving viewers the chance to binge this peculiar competition centered around complicated intimate bonds. It appears that the weekly release schedule the streaming platform uses for its scripted productions wasn't going to cut it for the thrilling reality show. Are You My First? joined The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Bachelor in Paradise as part of Hulu's reality offerings.

Did Michael find love in 'Are You My First'?

The entire point of Are You My First? was to find a suitable partner in order to lose someone's virginity. The closest Michael got to that point was the relationship he shared with Rachael. Michael's awkward personality resonated with what Rachael was looking for in a partner. However, the couple hit a speed bump along the way. The young woman claimed to have vaginismus in the series, a condition in which the muscles located in her privates contract involuntarily upon contact.

Even if Rachael's condition would have made it hard for them to conquer the concept of Are You My First?, the couple enjoyed their time together. Audiences got to witness how Michael and Rachael fell in love with one another a few days before the performer was forced to leave the series. Moviedelic discussed the possibility of the couple keeping their relationship alive, despite the fact that they couldn't reach the final stages of the television show.