'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' Is About What Happens When Fan Favorites Leave Paradise 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' features memorable former cast members. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 28 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

The first season of Love Island: Beyond the Villa features several fan favorites from Season 6 of the Peacock show. But, after the cast was announced and episodes began dropping, what fans really want to know is how many episodes Beyond the Villa is. It doesn't air as much as its predecessor, Love Island, but it is in the same franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

That means you can still expect plenty of drama and even some appearances from host Ariana Madix. Beyond the Villa centers on Season 6 stars during its first season as they navigate life as singles outside of the Villa and in Los Angeles. The cast includes favorites like Connor Newsum, JaNa Craig, and Olivia Walker from Season 6. It also features Season 6's winning couple, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, though Kordell isn't part of the main cast.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

How many episodes is 'Beyond the Villa'?

Beyond the Villa premiered on Peacock on July 13, 2025, after Season 7 of Love Island ended. While Love Island seasons typically have at least two dozen episodes, thanks to the rigorous viewing schedules each time around that include new episodes most days of the week, Beyond the Villa is different.

According to NBC, Beyond the Villa was slated to air throughout the entire summer after it premiered in July 2025. What does that mean for the actual episode count? Unfortunately, NBC has not shared that news publicly. However, according to IMDb, Beyond the Villa has at least eight episodes, with Episode 8 dropping on Aug. 28, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock

The eighth episode's apparent premiere date does coincide with the end of summer, at least where TV is concerned. It's also possible that there is a reunion special after Beyond the Villa. But, as this is new territory and a brand new spinoff, there is no word yet on whether Ariana will gather the group for a reunion after its first season ends.

Article continues below advertisement

How can you watch 'Beyond the Villa'?

Like Love Island, Beyond the Villa is exclusively on Peacock. New episodes premiere every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Peacock. So even if you do have access to the streaming platform, you still have to wait until the time the episodes actually drop to watch them each week. If you don't have a Peacock subscription, there are sometimes free trials to take advantage of.

It’s kind of refreshing hearing some of the islanders be honest about how they’re much less happy now that they’re famous. #BeyondTheVilla pic.twitter.com/QHMFMJUfHX — ☕️🫖 (@haley___x3) July 25, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Outside of that, there are different subscription plans to help keep you in the loop with the Love Island franchise. Because yes, we can now consider the reality show to be a franchise thanks to its spinoff. For $10.99 a month, you can watch shows from Peacock, Bravo, and other networks, and watch live sports events. For $16.99, you can get all of that plus the option to download episodes and watch them offline.