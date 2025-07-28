Did Kenny Rodriguez Cheat on JaNa Craig? The Latest on the ‘Love Island’ Breakup Rumors are swirling that Kenny had a side chick. By Danielle Jennings Published July 28 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

It’s been a few weeks since Love Island Season 7 aired its finale, and fans are still obsessed with the latest crop of Islanders, bombshells, and Casa Amor participants — but the recent shocking rumors about a Season 6 couple have become the hot topic. Currently featured on Beyond The Villa, JaNa Craig and boyfriend Kenny Rodriguez sent fans into a tailspin when rumors surfaced over the weekend that he had cheated.

Once Love Island participants leave Fiji and head back to their real lives, fans still remain invested in their journeys outside the villa and follow to see if their chosen ‘ships are going strong in the real world. However, unfortunately, the connections and couples made in the villa don’t always last.

Source: Peacock

Did Kenny cheat on Jana?

In the age of social media, the easiest and most efficient way to signal a breakup is to unfollow your partner and erase any traces of them on your accounts — and that’s exactly what JaNa did on Sunday, July 27. This action caused fans of #KaNa (the couple’s ‘ship name) to go into high alert that something was very wrong. To add even more fuel to the fire, most of the Season 6 Love Island cast members also unfollowed Kenny.

Kenny himself eventually followed suit and removed JaNa from his social media as well, and fans were already armed with their digital pitchforks, ready to burn Kenny at the stake. So, what exactly happened with the couple who placed third on Love Island Season 6?

Source: Peacock

Well, so many rumors have swirled about what could have happened between the couple who were seen on Saturday, July 26, together at a party. Fans have thrown a host of accusations regarding what Kenny did, including cheating, domestic violence, and racism. However, the most popular rumor is that Kenny was unfaithful.

Did Kenny have a side chick?

A few TikTok investigators and sleuths on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared that at the party JaNa and Kenny attended the night before, the two got into a huge fight in front of everyone there, and JaNa was allegedly heard shouting to Kenny about cheating. It should be noted that as of now, neither JaNa nor Kenny has addressed the status of their relationship or confirmed that they have indeed ended things. If Kenny did cheat, the receipts will eventually come out sooner rather than later.

How were things between JaNa and Kenny prior to the breakup rumors?

Following the news that the couple was officially done, fans began dissecting clips of JaNa and Kenny’s relationship on Beyond The Villa. On the Peacock series that follows the Season 6 Islanders in Los Angeles a year after they appeared on the show, fans have pointed out that JaNa and Kenny’s foundation was shaky, to say the least.

Source: Peacock