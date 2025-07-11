Why Is Kordell Beckham Not a Part of the Cast of 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa'? The contestant from Dallas, Texas won the sixth season of 'Love Island.' Sadly, he won't be a major part of Peacock's spinoff. By Diego Peralta Published July 11 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

The sixth season of Love Island allowed Kordell Beckham and Serena Page to become a lovely couple after they defeated every other contestant in the field. It took 32 days for the participants to walk away with the win. None of the others had the chemistry Kordell and Serena displayed every time they were seen together.

After the success of the sixth installment of Love Island, Peacock was proud to announce the development of a spinoff centered around this particular group of contestants. Love Island: Beyond the Villa was created to follow participants from the sixth season of the main series away from the contest's limitations. Serena Page was quick to sign a full-time contract for the show. But why isn't Kordell Beckham a part of this journey? Here's what we know.

Why is Kordell not on 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa'?

Winning the sixth season of Love Island brought plenty of success for Kordell Beckham, but that didn't bode well for the victor's presence in Beyond the Villa. During an interview with Teen Vogue, Serena Page stated that her boyfriend couldn't stay in the spinoff because he's very busy with other media commitments. Thanks to his victory in the sixth season of Love Island, other sectors of the entertainment industry are taking notice of Kordell's charisma.

Even if other commitments wouldn't allow Kordell Beckham to stay as a full-time cast member for Beyond the Villa, the former contestant was happy to support his girlfriend as a guest star. As part of the conversation with Teen Vogue, Serena stated that Kordell will be featured in several dates with her across Beyond the Villa, including an appearance in Miami.

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page's relationship came at a price.

Every season of Love Island proves to be more unpredictable than the last. When Peacock selects the contestants who will battle for attention ahead of a new season, it's hard to predict who's going to walk away with the win. Kordell and Serena had to make sure that contestants such as Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky were out of the picture before they could move toward the final rounds of the season.