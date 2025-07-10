Cierra Ortega Says Her Family Had ICE Called on Them Amid Her ‘Love Island’ Slur Backlash "My family doesn't feel safe in their own home." By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 10 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@cierraortega

Former Love Island USA Season 7 star Cierra Ortega is asking social media naysayers to leave her family out of her recent scandal.

In case you're not as obsessed with the Peacock dating series as we are, Cierra was removed from the Love Island cast in July 2025 after a resurfaced Instagram Story of her using a racial slur targeted at the Asian community resurfaced while she was in the villa. She has since addressed the post and the backlash she's received, stating that her family has been collateral damage and is receiving ICE threats.

Cierra Ortega claims 'Love Island' watchers have called ICE on her family due to her actions.

On Wednesday, July 9, Cierra posted a 4-minute video on her social media accounts apologizing for the actions that led to her early departure from Love Island. In the video, she took accountability for her use of the "c-word," a slur that was created to offend Asian people, especially the Chinese community. Cierra shared that, while fans saw the Instagram Story, she took it down after a fan sent her a DM stating that the word was offensive.

Later, at the 3:06 mark of the video, the content creator said the backlash she's received from viewers has been "very hard to deal with" on her end. However, Cierra noted that the part of the situation that has been "extremely difficult" is seeing how fans have targeted her family.

"I understand where the hate is coming from, and you know, I can do my best to drown out the noise and pay attention to the truth, but what's been extremely, extremely difficult is the way people are approaching my family and my loved ones," she said. "They have had ICE called on them, my family doesn't feel safe in their own home."

Cierra added that fans have sent her "death threats" since the backlash began. While the reality breakout star stated she understood why people were upset with her, she urged commenters to find an alternative solution. "There's no need to fight hate with hate," stated Cierra. "I don't think that's justice. And if you want to know that you're heard and that I'm sorry and that I'll move differently, I promise you, that's what will happen."

She continued: "I know that no apology could ever be enough for the harm that I've caused and the offense that's taken place. I know that, moving forward, how I move and my actions and how I decide to live my life from here on out is going to speak louder than any apology ever could. But I am sorry and I meant no harm."

