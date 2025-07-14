Who Is Liv From ‘Love Island’ Season 6 Dating? Inside the Details of Her Relationship Premiering in summer 2024, the sixth installment of ‘Love Island’ is considered the season that ushered the reality series into the mainstream. By Danielle Jennings Published July 14 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

With the massively popular (and recently concluded) seventh season of Love Island still fresh on the minds of fans, updates for the previous season’s cast have gotten lost in the shuffle. However, there have been various details about what Season 6 Islanders have been up to, including Liv Walker and her dating life.

Premiering in summer 2024, the sixth installment of Love Island is considered the season that ushered the reality series into the mainstream for American audiences.

Who is Liv from ‘Love Island’ Season 6 dating?

During the series premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 6 cast members provided an update about what’s been going on in their lives in the year since their season aired. Among the notable updates was one from former Love Island bombshell Liv Walker, who revealed that she is currently dating someone new.

While agreeing with Kaylor Martin that she was happy to live a “hot girl summer,” Liv’s dating status was revealed by Kaylor via a confessional interview. "Liv's been talking to this guy, this athlete. He has money, so I wanna go to that birthday," Kaylor said in reference to the party that served as the basis for an argument between the two friends. "I am seeing someone, but it's early days,” Liv said. “If it all goes well, you all will find out, but until then, pray and wish it the best."

In an exclusive interview with NBC Insider, Liv shared a few more details about her new boyfriend. "I also signed up for this, and I never expect someone to put their life [out there]," she said of opting not to reveal his identity on the show. "I wanna see where their head's at and stuff, but at the moment, we're just building what we have and making it good."

"He's such a great guy and everything's going well, but I'm not hiding it from anyone,” Liv continued. “I'm just building it. It's early. Putting it between us, and then I can't wait to share it with everyone else.” Love Island: Beyond the Villa was filmed this spring, and as recently as July 2025, Liv and her boyfriend are still dating.

What happened in the premiere of ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa'?

As fans catch up with the cast of Season 6 in the premiere episode, not much has changed from what fans already know. Winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham are living in Los Angeles and still going strong, although Kordell will only be shown in a very limited capacity due to his burgeoning acting career.

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez are temporarily living together for the first time after eight months of a long-distance relationship, and Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi are currently living together in Calabasas. Other cast members are single for the most part and actively dating while reflecting on the past dramas of their season. They include Kendall Washington, Aaron Evans, and Connor Newsum.

