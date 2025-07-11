'Love Island' Romance — Connor Just Hard Launched a Girlfriend You'll Definitely Recognize You might be surprised by the girlfriend that Connor just hard-launched, because she's pretty darn familiar. By Ivy Griffith Published July 11 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @connornewsum

When Connor Newsum competed on Season 6 of Love Island USA, fans were divided over how they felt about him. Some called him watered-down and dull, but the majority of the fandom seems to think he was sweet and completely underrated, both by producers and by the women in the villa.

He left Season 6 empty-handed. However, it would seem that Connor has had another shot at love, and he just hard-launched his new girlfriend to the world, months after rumors say he was spotted filming for Love Island: Beyond the Villa. You won't believe the woman he's been dating.

Here's what we know about Connor from 'Love Island's' new girlfriend.

Or maybe you will, since rumors have been following these two for months, as they were apparently spotted filming for Love Island: Beyond the Villa in early 2025. And that girlfriend? None other than Love Island Season 5 contestant, Carmen Kokourek. For fans who have been paying close attention, their hard launch on social media is just confirmation of a rumor that has long been known.

With Connor and Carmen both being Love Island alums, their relationship has given much of the fandom an opportunity to comment. It seemed like Carmen and Kenzo Nudo were going strong, but that love seems to be a thing of the past now that she and Connor are internet official. Fans on Carmen's Instagram were demanding answers about where Kenzo had gone shortly before she and Connor made it official. Now, they're cheering on her new love.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram to announce their relationship officially, Carmen and Connor do seem pretty happy together. There are many smiles and cheek-kisses and a lot of the happiness fans believe Connor deserved from Day 1.

The reaction to Carmen and Connor has been mixed, but mostly positive.

Overall, fans aren't entirely sure about how they feel about this pairing. Mostly, people are excited for Connor. Others believe that Carmen was a "clout chaser" before, and accuse her of reprising that role now at Connor's side. But for those wishing nothing but the best, they feel that Connor got the short end of the stick on Season 6, and it's about time he enjoys some good luck.

When Connor was voted off the show, many fans decried the move, saying it should have been Rob Rausch. Although the reaction could be brushed off as fans just having their favorites, people felt that Connor was overall nicer and more invested in a positive outcome during his time on the island. Rob, some claimed, was just not "it."

And it has been a fan conspiracy theory that both Rob and Connor have the same taste in women, which has stirred up some more big feelings about Carmen online. Luckily, many fans are brushing the past aside and focusing on the fact that Connor, finally, seems happy. Whether or not they love Connor and Carmen together is another matter entirely. On Instagram, one fan said they "couldn't believe" that the two were together. Another cheered a "dream come true" seeing two of their favorites hooking up.