Rylie and Katherine's 'Big Brother' Showmance Has Live Feed Watchers Concerned

By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 18 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET

In the Big Brother world, showmances are never a good idea. Eventually, houseguests who are in a public relationship tend to get targeted. It's like announcing to the house that they are in a team and unlikely to put anyone before each other. But for Season 27 players Rylie Jeffries and Katherine Woodman, there is a different kind of concern.

Some fans who have watched the pair on the live feeds have shared concerns on TikTok about what they see as emotional abuse and manipulation on Rylie's part. In one clip, Rylie asks Katherine if she has a "f--king problem" with him." Then, he firmly tells her to "sit down" to talk to him. It's one of many instances on the live feeds where fans believe they see problematic behavior from Rylie towards Katherine.

'Big Brother' fans accuse Rylie of emotional abuse.

Under the TikTok of the clip where Rylie asks Katherine if she has a problem with him, some users have urged other fans to try and watch the pair on the live feeds and to not believe what they see in the edited Big Brother episodes that air on TV. On the show, Rylie and Katherine are painted as an adorable showmance. That could be the way it started. However, on the live feeds, there is a different narrative that is not edited.

One fan commented on the live feed clip, "I honestly think she knows that she's gotten herself into a situation with him and she doesn't know how to get out of it now, so she's just going along with it for the game. I do think production should step in immediately for her safety!" Someone else wrote, "Ladies if you are with a man and he is swearing like this. It is not normal, it is not something you should put up with, you need to leave."

Another TikTok with a clip from the live feeds shows Katherine joking with Rylie about one of the other houseguests being his best friend and understanding him. But Rylie, apparently not understanding the joking tone, turns serious and tells Katherine to stop saying that. There are other clips from the feeds, one of which shows Rylie telling Katherine to "watch" her attitude when speaking to him.

Under that video, a fan claimed that Rylie is "mentally" abusive towards Katherine. Given what some fans have seen on the live feeds, many appear to be reluctant to support Rylie and Katherine as a pair inside and outside of the house.

Rylie and Katherine's showmance probably isn't a good idea.