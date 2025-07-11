Rachel Reilly Found Love on 'Big Brother' — Is She Still With Brendon Villegas? Is Brenchel still a thing? By Jennifer Farrington Published July 11 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: CBS

After it was announced that Rachel Reilly is Big Brother Season 27’s mystery player, introduced during the premiere episode that aired on July 10, 2025, fans were immediately hit with a wave of nostalgia. As you might recall, she was first introduced to the Big Brother world as a Houseguest back in Season 12, which aired from July to September 2010. During her time on Season 12, Rachel became acquainted with fellow contestant Brendon Villegas, and guess what? They went on to get married.

Article continues below advertisement

While showmances aren’t exactly rare in the Big Brother house, it’s always interesting when they actually last beyond the finale. The couple later returned for Season 13, which aired from July to September 2011, and were still going strong. But now, more than a decade later, Rachel is back on TV, and fans have one big question for the three-time Big Brother star: Is she still married to Brendon? Here’s the update you’ve been looking for!

Is Rachel Reilly still married to Brendon from 'Big Brother'?

Yes, Rachel Reilly is still married to Brendon Villegas, a fellow Big Brother Season 12 contestant. The two actually met during that season and went on to tie the knot in September 2012, two years after their first appearance on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

While many showmances tend to fizzle out once the cameras stop rolling, Rachel and Brendon defied the odds, and they're still going strong today. In fact, they’ve built a family together. The couple welcomed their daughter, Adora Borealis Villegas, in April 2016, and their son, Adler Mateo Villegas, in November 2020, now recognized as the first Big Brother babies.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel and Brendon often share glimpses of their family life on Instagram, including recent vacations to Jamaica and Discovery Cove in Orlando, Fla. Since their time on Big Brother Seasons 12 and 13, Rachel and Brendon have continued to pop up on reality TV. The couple appeared on Celebrity Fear Factor together in 2018, specifically Episode 5. They also competed on The Amazing Race during Seasons 20 and 24.

Rachel took her reality TV career even further, teaming up with her sister, Elissa Slater, on The Amazing Race Season 31, and later appearing as a contestant on the first season of The Traitors, which aired in January 2023. She played as a Faithful but was eventually eliminated.

Article continues below advertisement

Her most recent appearance, aside from surprising fans on Big Brother Season 27, was as a contestant on Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition — Heroes vs. Villains, which premiered on Jan. 5, 2025. Rachel may have been the only Big Brother alum in the mix, but she certainly wasn’t the only familiar face. She appeared alongside Tiffany “New York” Pollard, the star of the iconic reality TV show I Love New York.

Did Rachel Reilly win 'Big Brother'?